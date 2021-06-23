Cancel
London pre-open: Stocks seen higher ahead of PMIs

 12 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Wednesday as investors eye the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. The FTSE 100 was called to open 10 points higher at 7,100. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "With markets in the US...

StocksMountain Mail

Stocks finish higher heading into weekend

Stocks finished modestly higher Friday heading into the long holiday weekend. The June jobs report came in ahead of expectations, setting a positive tone for the economic outlook in the second half of the year. The technology sector led Friday’s gains in reaction to the strong payroll data and the...
WorldShareCast

London open: Stocks muted after China services PMI; Morrisons surges

London stocks were little changed in early trade on Monday as investors weighed up the latest deal news against disappointing Chinese services data. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,117.11, with the session likely to be quieter than usual as US markets will be closed for the Independence Day holiday.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Business Is Soaring for UK Services Firms, and So Are Prices - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - The post-lockdown bounce-back for British services firms eased only slightly in June but price pressures jumped by the most on record, adding to signs of a further rise in inflation ahead, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the sector edged down...
MarketsDailyFx

British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts

Sterling slightly better bid, cable around 1.3850. UK PMIs beat original forecasts. GBP/USD continues to pare back recent losses, helped today by slightly better than expected UK PMI data. The final prints beat expectations and came up just shy of last month’s blockbuster figures. According to data provider IHS Markit. ‘UK service providers reported another steep increase in business activity during June, with the speed of recovery only marginally slower than the peak seen in May. The rapid turnaround in business and consumer spending since the roll-back of pandemic restrictions led to the fastest rate of job creation for seven years’. While business activity remains strong, it was noted in the press release that price rises from service providers ‘ was the fastest since July 1996 and the cost of living is set to rise in the coming months’.
BusinessLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Apollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity company. Apollo Global Management said on Monday it was considering a. possible offer for British supermarket group Morrisons. which on Saturday agreed a 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover with another group. Apollo said no approach has been made to the board...
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Morrisons in focus after takeover offer

(Alliance News) - Equities in London are set to open higher on Monday, shaking off some disappointing Chinese service sector data. Stock prices also are likely to get a boost from weekend M&A news, after Wm Morrison Supermarkets accepted a takeover offer from a consortium of investment groups following its rejection of a private equity bid last month.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Morrisons shares surge as Apollo mulls bid to challenge Fortress

(Sharecast News) - UK supermarket group Morrisons on Monday confirmed it had recommended a £6.3bn offer from US investment fund Fortress, the owner of Majestic Wine. The news broke over the weekend amid reports rival private equity outfit Apollo had appointed the investment bank Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential offer.
Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note Monday morning, riding on higher crude oil and bullion prices. However, activity may remain somewhat subdued as U.S. markets are closed today for the extended 4th of July weekend. The Bank of Canada is scheduled to release its...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Euro Zone Business Activity Soared in June as Lockdowns Lifted

LONDON - Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions brought life back to the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday. But that surge in growth has come at a cost as inflationary pressures...
EconomyLife Style Extra

UK FCA sets out plans to improve primary market "effectiveness"

(Alliance News) - The UK financial regulator on Monday outlined plans to consult on potential reforms to improve the effectiveness of UK primary markets. "Recently, both the UK Listing Review, chaired by Jonathan Hill, and the Kalifa Review of UK FinTech have made specific recommendations for improvements to the regime," the UK Financial Conduct Authority noted.
Businessdallassun.com

Gold regains shine after central bank buying drops to decade low

Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the spectre of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

The rupee rose against the US dollar

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.52 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.55 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.30 levels. The rupee rose more in choppy trade today as foreign banks sold the greenback likely in anticipation of inflows from foreign portfolio investors into Indian companies looking to raise capital through initial public offerings in the coming days.
Third Poi. $ Share News (TPOU)

Third Poi. $ Share News (TPOU)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. AVI Global Trust PLC - invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset backed opportunities - Along with three other shareholders in Third Point Investors Ltd, collectively owning over 17% of shares and 10% of voting rights, requisitions TPIL board to convene an extraordinary general meeting to consider a new investment policy. "The resolution is aimed at fixing TPIL's persistent and entrenched trading discount to NAV," AVI says. The proposed new investment policy would see Third Point use its existing contractual authority to redeem shares in the Master Fund and use the proceeds to fund redemptions of shares at NAV less costs on a quarterly basis.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar dips as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes awaited

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a faster end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment...
Businessmining.com

Gold price boosted by recovery in central bank buying

Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as it appears that central banks have regained their appetite for buying bullion after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Spot gold advanced 0.3% to $1,790.52 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET, approaching the $1,800 level last seen in mid-June. US gold futures saw a gain of 0.5%, trading at $1,791.70 per ounce in New York.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report

Gold regains confidence despite bullish NFP report. Inflation and unemployment to remain at the forefront of risk-sentiment, at least for now. FOMC Minutes will likely be next major event risk for Gold traders. Gold prices continue to serve as a primary indication of current economic conditions, edging slightly higher as...