Ethan's Eats sets up shop at Olyphant's Regal Room

northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

Jun. 23—Ethan's Eats has a classic café feel with a rotating daily menu. The new business — which rents space in the Regal Room, 214 Lackawanna Ave., Olyphant — opened in late May under owner Ethan Snyder. Ethan's Eats has a variety of grab-and-go items, but customers also can sit down and enjoy their beverages and sandwiches there. The eatery launched a meal-order service, too, with items available for pickup or delivery through ethanseatsnepa.com.

