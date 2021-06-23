NEWS GLEAMS: Library Branches Open, Summer of Learning, ESES Marketplace, and More!

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Seattle Public Library Summer of Learning + Branches Reopen. This week, The Seattle Public Library (SPL) reopened the doors of the Central Library, as well as several branches so crucial to people in the South End: the Columbia Branch in Columbia City, the International District/Chinatown Branch, and the South Park Branch. All of these libraries reopened this week, allowing patrons once again to browse the shelves, use Wi-Fi, place holds, speak with librarians, or sit and read the latest newspapers and magazines. In addition, the library system has revised opening-hour procedures and will no longer close for a cleaning/sanitization break mid-day. You can find all library hours online at SPL.org. Library patrons must still practice physical distancing and wear masks at all SPL branches.