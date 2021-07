Has the world gone mad – a modern Bugatti with the engine in front of the driver? The peeps from Molsheim toyed around with the idea at the end of the 1990s with the EB 118 and EB 218 concepts before coming out with the Galibier in 2005. Then there were the secret Atlantic and Rembrandt concepts from the last decade, which you can read all about in this Top Gear article.