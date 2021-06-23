Concert Fans Must Visit This Red Rocks Style Venue In Illinois

A small town in Central Illinois is the "Pumpkin Capitol of the World" and they have a real reason to call themselves that title!. Morton, Illinois which is located southeast of the town Peoria, Illinois claims to be the "Pumpkin Capitol of the World" and according to Wikipedia I believe them! Morton according to their Wikipedia page, produces 82% of the WORLDS canned pumpkin, and they hold a massive festival in September every year called the "Morton Pumpkin Festival" and according to the Wikipedia page on the festival, in Morton is the Nestle owned Libby's pumpkin processing plant, where they process the over 80 percent of the worlds canned pumpkin. The festival draws around 75 thousand people annually, and apparently there is even a Pumpkin Chuckin' contest during the festival!