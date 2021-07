(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's law enforcement lobbying groups are suing the state over a new law that governs when officers can legally use deadly force. The new law says to prove self-defense, an officer must specifically show how they perceived the threat that they would be greatly harmed or killed. The lawsuit argues that although the Constitution guarantees that no one in a criminal trial can be compelled to testify against themselves, the legislature passed a law that requires a police officer to forfeit that constitutional right in order to mount an affirmative defense. The groups are suing after they were unable to convince the legislature to push back a deadline for training officers in those new requirements.