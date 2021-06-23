Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

COVID-19 vaccine creators win prestigious Spanish prize

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 11 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — Seven researchers whose work contributed to designing COVID-19 vaccines have won Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias award for scientific research.

The award panel announced Wednesday it had chosen Hungary’s Katalin Karikó, Americans Drew Weissman and Philip Felgner, Germany’s Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, Canadian Derrick Rossi and Sarah Gilbert of the United Kingdom as this year’s prizewinners.

The panel said the seven were “leading figures in one of the most outstanding feats in the history of science.”

“With their long careers in pure research, they led the way to innovative applications such as obtaining, in an extraordinarily short space of time, effective vaccines to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the citation said.

“Their work constitutes a prime example of the importance of pure research for the protection of public health the world over,” it added.

The annual 50,000-euro ($60,000) award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out each year by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Other categories include art, sport and social sciences.

The awards are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. An awards ceremony typically takes place in October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Awards Ceremony#Spanish City#Ap#Americans#Canadian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Arts
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

India for reciprocal acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India has said it expects other EU countries to accept made in India COVID-19 vaccines and treat people vaccinated in India at par with those vaccinated in the EU, MEA said on Friday and noted that it is in touch with European Union member states on the issue.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

CDC launches Spanish WhatsApp chat to boost Latino COVID vaccinations

WhatsApp and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have partnered to deliver information on the coronavirus vaccine to Spanish-speaking users, the social media platform announced Monday. Why it matters: 36% of Latinos have had at least one vaccine dose compared to 45% of white people as of June 14,...
Entertainmentwcn247.com

Zimbabwe's Tsitsi Dangarembga wins prestigious German prize

BERLIN (AP) — Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has been awarded a prestigious German prize in honor of a body of work that has made her a prominent African literary voice. Dangarembga was announced on Monday as this year’s winner of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, which is endowed with 25,000 euros ($29,700) and has been awarded since 1950. Dangarembga will receive it in Frankfurt on Oct. 24. The jury said Dangarembga, who is the first Black woman to win the prize, is “not just one of her country’s most important artists but also a widely audible voice of Africa in contemporary literature.”
Public HealthPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations and outpace the spread of the more infectious delta variant, in a high-stakes race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again with patients fighting for their lives. The urgency coincides with Europe’s summer holiday months,...
ScienceOCRegister

UCI professor wins international prize for work that led to COVID-19 vaccines

Back when Philip Felgner was a kid — in a Michigan farming town in the 1950s — science was cool. Walt Disney TV specials focused on the wonders of space exploration, “Watch Mr. Wizard” featured fun experiments, Henry Ford’s Greenfield Village celebrated American resourcefulness and ingenuity, and Sputnik spurred a nation to action.
Pharmaceuticalsbirminghamnews.net

Covishield vaccine jab receivers may be denied entry to EU

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Xinhua) -- As the European Union (EU) is reopening borders to non-EU tourists especially those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, travelers inoculated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine, or Covishield, could face problems when entering the bloc, the European Commission suggested on Friday. While the AstraZeneca...
Public SafetyHouston Chronicle

McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United...
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

WTTC Welcomes The Launch Of The EU Digital COVID Certificate

Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President WTTC, said: “WTTC is confident the EU Digital COVID Certificate will boost consumer confidence and the wider Travel & Tourism sector across Europe, which has been in a fight for survival for over a year. “The certificate is a great example and should aid the...
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

COVID-19 Vaccine Myths

July 1, 2021 | There are a number of misconceptions circulating around our country about the COVID-19 vaccines. Many of them are to blame for the failure of the federal government’s plan to have 70 percent of U.S. adults receive at least one shot by the Fourth of July as well as the continuing spread of variants of the virus. And some of them are so far-fetched as to be considered humorous but are still accepted by certain members of the populace. For example, there is no truth to the rumor that being vaccinated can cause you to be magnetic. All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt and lithium as well as any manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, and nanowire semiconductors. In addition, the typical dose for a vaccine is less than a milliliter, which is not enough to allow magnets to be attracted to your vaccination site even if the vaccine was filled with a magnetic metal.
Public Healthnationalgeographic.com

How dangerous is the new Delta Plus variant? Here’s what we know.

The latest coronavirus variant has spread to about a dozen countries—including India, the U.S., and the U.K.—while scientists scramble to figure out if the strain is more deadly or transmissible. A new variant of the coronavirus has emerged, and scientists are working to figure out if it is more dangerous...
POTUSNBC News

The current state of Covid-19 in the United States, in 5 charts

After more than a year of pandemic-related lockdowns, social distancing and masking, life is feeling much more normal as Americans get ready to celebrate Independence Day. But Covid-19 still looms large. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the "hypertransmissible” delta variant could have caused the recent...
Brooklyn, OHCleveland Jewish News

‘Unorthodox’ wins prestigious Peabody Award

The highly acclaimed miniseries “Unorthodox,” starring Israeli actress Shira Haas, won the prestigious Peabody Award on Tuesday, in recognition of the most “compelling and empowering stories released across broadcast and streaming media in 2020.”. “Unorthodox” is an American-German production that first aired on Netflix in March 2020. The story revolves...
Visual ArtPosted by
CNN

Prestigious photo prize honors docu-fiction on India's hidden war

Photographer Poulomi Basu hopes that her images of a bloody, under reported war in India won't just raise awareness -- she wants the pictures, which intentionally blur the line between truth and fiction, to push viewers to take action for racial, gender and environmental justice. "I don't really take pretty...
PhotographySFGate

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JUNE 25 – JULY 1, 2021. From injuries ending competitions at Wimbledon and the Tour de France to the Euros soccer championships continuing across the continent, as well as COVID-19 continuing to restrict lives in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

An African Union official chastises the EU for delaying the delivery of COVID vaccines.

An African Union official chastises the EU for delaying the delivery of COVID vaccines. The European Union has been chastised by an African Union official for its tardiness in distributing COVID-19 vaccines. “Not one pill, not one vial has left a European plant for Africa,” Strive Masiyiwa said Thursday, according to the Associated Press, as Africa saw its third wave of infections.