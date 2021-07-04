Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Laurel Man Pleads Guilty in Maryland to Federal Charge of Receipt of Child Pornography

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYhTy_0acuOGgN00

Barry Thomas Goldsborough, age 52, of Laurel, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to a federal charge for receipt of child pornography and to violating his federal supervised release for two previous federal sex offense convictions for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and for possession of child pornography. Goldsborough has been detained since his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Maryland on September 23, 2020.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According his plea agreement, on April 8, 2019, Yahoo sent a CyberTipline Report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an email account associated with Goldsborough had uploaded 181 files of suspected child pornography to his Yahoo account. Law enforcement subsequently reviewed the 181 files and determined that approximately 70 of the 181 files were considered child pornography.

On November 19, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Goldsborough’s residence in Laurel and seized several electronic devices. A review of one of the devices revealed one image of child pornography. Law enforcement subsequently obtained a search warrant for Goldsborough’s email address, which revealed that Goldsborough sent and received multiple images of child pornography. For example, on January 27, 2018, Goldsborough received an image of child pornography from another email address. Goldsborough responded to the sender, indicating that he liked young girls between eight and 14 years old. Goldsborough also claimed to have had sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Law enforcement also obtained a search warrant for an Internet storage account associated with Goldsborough’s email address. A review of the records found approximately 26 videos documenting the sexual abuse of children.

Goldsborough has two prior federal sex offense convictions involving minor children. Specifically, a prior conviction for attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee and a prior conviction for possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. Goldsborough was serving a 72-month term of federal supervised release from those two prior federal convictions at the time he committed the instant offense. . As part of his plea agreement, Goldsborough acknowledged that he will be required to continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, is an employee, and is a student, pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), and the laws of his state of residence. Goldsborough will also be required to pay an additional special assessment of $5,000.

Goldsborough and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea, Goldsborough will be sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography and a consecutive sentence of between 15 and 21 months in federal prison for multiple violations of his federal supervised release. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel has scheduled sentencing for October 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Community Policy
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
City
Baltimore, MD
Laurel, MD
Government
Laurel, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sexual Abuse#District Court#Special Agent#The Maryland State Police#Yahoo#Sorna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Report Annapolis

Former Member of Baltimore’s Safe Streets Program Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Ronald Alexander, age 50 of Baltimore, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. While he was participating in the narcotics conspiracy, Alexander was employed by “Safe Streets,” an organization whose purpose is to reduce violence and crime in Baltimore through intervention. While he was engaged in the distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, Alexander used his affiliation with Safe Streets to evade law enforcement in Baltimore, including on one occasion to avoid arrest when police seized from him a large quantity of fentanyl.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges in Glen Burnie, Police Say

A man from Baltimore was arrested and charged in connection with a CDS and weapons violation following a brief investigation in Glen Burnie. On June 28, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. officers observed a suspected hand-to-hand CDS transaction in the area of the 100 block of Holsum Way. Officers stopped the suspects, who were operating a black Nissan, in the area of the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

No Arrests Made Following Oxycodone Theft Fron Annapolis Area Pharmacy

No arrests have been made after police were called following a pill theft from a pharmacy in Annapolis. On June 20, 2021, at approximately 1:24pm, officers responded to the Giant Pharmacy located in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Avenue in reference to a theft. The Pharmacist advised that her employees gave an Oxycodone prescription of 120 15mg pills to a subject who was not authorized to have the prescription.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police: Woman Fatally Shot "Not The Intended" Target

The woman recently shot and killed in Annapolis is not believed to be the intended target, according to local police department officials. On June 29th at 12:21 a.m., officers responded to Guardian Hotel, formerly Loews Hotel in the unit block of West Street for report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and located an adult female victim. Officers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Silver Spring, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two Montgomery County Teenagers Charged with Auto Theft and the Kidnapping of a Two-Year-Old in Downtown Silver Spring

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged two 15-year-old males from Northeast, Washington, D.C., with auto theft and kidnapping-related offenses for the June 16 theft of a vehicle that occurred at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring. The vehicle owner’s two-year-old daughter was in the backseat of her car when her car was stolen.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Odenton Man Arrested on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police Say

A county police officer recently arrested an Odenton man in Severn on a CDS violation following a traffic stop near New Disney Road. On June 23, 2021 at approximately 10:21 a.m., the officer pulled over a gray Toyota Camry in the area of New Disney Road and Severn Tree Boulevard. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A probable cause search led to approximately 50 grams of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and $1182.00 in US currency located inside of the vehicle.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

21 Year Old Man Found in Possession of Loaded Gun on Meade Village Road in Severn

Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 21 year old man after allegedly learning he was in possession of loaded gun while in the Meade Village Road area in Severn. According to department officials, at approximately 1:05 a.m., on June 23, 2021, officers were on patrol in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle when they observed a suspicious vehicle which was parked and occupied. Officers approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Posted by
Report Annapolis

16 Year Old Driver Found in Severn With Loaded Firearm, Nearly 30 Grams of Pot Inside Vehicle

Anne Arundel County Police officers took a 16 year old driver into custody after finding a loaded gun and marijuana while conducting a search of his car. On June 30, 2021, officers checked on a suspicious vehicle, a 2008 silver Honda, located in the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Dunfield Court in Severn. Upon approaching the vehicle and making contact with the occupant, officers received information which led to a search of the vehicle and occupant which resulted in the seizure of a loaded .40 caliber Polymer 80 handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition and 25.69 grams of suspected marijuana.