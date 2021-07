Don’t have Paramount+ yet? You can sign up here. The third entry of the Bill & Ted series didn’t quite have its victorious finale in theaters like some may have hoped (instead it was dropped on VOD during the coronavirus pandemic), so a good amount of people still probably haven’t quite checked it out yet. But now that Bill & Ted Face the Music is hitting streamers, you might as well give it a watch. It’s got Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves back as Bill and Ted — but this time, they have to write the one perfect song to save the world. Easy, right? Right??