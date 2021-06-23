Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Furious Max Scherzer undoes belt, taunts Joe Girardi after mid-inning foreign substance check

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the old saying goes: if at first you don't find any foreign substances, try, try again. That's evidently how it might work with the new rules established by MLB's crackdown on pitchers, working to prevent an unfair advantage due to sticky materials they may be using while on the mound. We had many questions about how the crackdown, which officially went into effect on Monday, might look in action. And if Max Scherzer's showing on Tuesday night was any indication, it might not be as smooth-sailing as the league might prefer.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Phillies#Fox Sports#Jomboy Media#Baseballamerica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Joe Girardi explains why he wanted Max Scherzer checked

Joe Girardi sparked a great deal of drama during Tuesday night’s game between his Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals when he asked the umpiring crew to do a foreign substance check on Max Scherzer. After the game, the manager said he was simply trying to do what was best for his team.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Max Scherzer Stares Down Joe Girardi, Phillies Manager Ejected Vs. Nationals

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Joe Girardi apparently wanted all the smoke Tuesday night. The Phillies manager was ejected during Philadelphia’s game against the Washington Nationals after challenging Max Scherzer as the pitcher walked back to the dugout staring him down. Let’s relive how we...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Nationals’ Max Scherzer checked for sticky substances

Day Two of MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using sticky substances went to another level. Nationals ace Max Scherzer was inspected by umpires twice at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia — the second time at the behest of Phillies manager Joe Girardi. Scherzer, who was visibly disgruntled by both checks, engaged...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Max Scherzer wanted umps to check Bryce Harper’s hair for substances

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer jokingly called for Philadelphia Phillies’ right fielder Bryce Harper to have his hair checked for sticky substances. Pitchers and umpires weren’t exactly chill when regular checks for sticky substances started this week. So it’s nice to see Max Scherzer already laughing and joking about a...
MLBYardbarker

Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Max Scherzer to fight

Joe Girardi was ejected after challenging Max Scherzer to fight amid some ongoing drama between the men on Tuesday. Scherzer was pitching for the Washington Nationals as they led the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the fourth. Girardi requested a foreign substance check of Scherzer mid-inning during the bottom of the fourth.
MLBnewsbrig.com

MLB has a rule to prevent ‘bad-faith’ substance checks from Joe Girardi and managers like him

Joe Girardi, the Phillies manager and baseball lifer, inserted himself into the heart of baseball’s sticky substance conversation on Tuesday night. Nationals starter Max Scherzer had already been checked by the umpires — as required by baseball’s new enforcement policy — twice, in the first and third innings. Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer again in the fourth, with one on and one out in a game Washington led at the time, 3-1. Scherzer was not a fan of that request.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Discusses Umpires Checking Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer For Substances

Umpires checking pitchers for foreign substances is in full effect, and fans have seen some meltdowns since the rules were put into place Monday. Major League Baseball now can fine and suspend players if they are caught with a substance on their glove, belt, hat or anywhere on their body or uniform. The first two full days went fine for some teams, as New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was checked, passed the test and went on to throw five scoreless innings Monday.