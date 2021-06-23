Sandra Harley recognized by West Columbia Beautification Foundation for her years of service
West Columbia Beautification Foundation Chairwoman Kathy Whetzel and Vice Chairwoman Lainie Lewis presented Sandra Harley with a hand-painted piece of artwork for her years of service and dedication to the Foundation. West Columbia Mayor Pro-Tem Jimmy Brooks is also pictured. The artwork was also presented in memory of Sandy’s late husband, West Columbia City Councilman Dale Harley, who was a strong supporter of the WCBF.www.westmetronews.net