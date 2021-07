When Mike Budenholzer stepped on the sidelines for Game 7 against the Brooklyn Nets, some small part of him had to know that 2.5 hours later, he would either be updating his resume or locking himself in the film room. Given his preposterous success with this franchise in comparison to its past coaches (who, somehow, are now gainfully employed), the very concept of “playing for his job” seems ludicrous. But, after two postseason failures and an offseason where the front office cashed in all its chips, it was understandable.