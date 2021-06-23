Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: Suns win on miraculous alley-oop after Paul George misses 2 free throws

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My goodness. The win probability chart toward the end of Game 2 of the Clippers-Suns Western Conference Finals series must have looked like the most insane up-and-down roller coaster in the world, like if Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure repeated over and over and over again. Because there aren't many teams who can win a game when they're trailing by one and they commit a turnover with 8.2 seconds left. There are even fewer teams who can win when down one point and the opponent, an 86.8 percent free throw shooter, at the foul line. There are fewer teams still who can come back from down one point with 0.9 seconds left.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jae Crowder
Person
Paul George
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Alley#Espn#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Watch: Suns beat Clippers on last-second Deandre Ayton alley-oop

The Phoenix Suns improbably beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday on a buzzer-beating alley-oop. The Suns were down 103-102 and had the ball under the basket with 0.9 seconds left. Phoenix used a perfect inbounds play to throw a pass from Jae Crowder to Deandre Ayton for an alley-oop.
NBANew York Post

Wild alley-oop buzzer-beater gives Suns 2-0 lead over Clippers

PHOENIX — Devin Booker sat in a chair with a crooked and swollen nose, complete with tape over three fresh stitches. He also had a big smile on his face, remembering Jae Crowder’s pass, Deandre Ayton’s tip-in dunk and a play that will live in Phoenix Suns lore for a long, long time.
NBAABC7 Los Angeles

Phoenix Suns call Deandre Ayton's winning alley-oop in Game 2 a team effort

PHOENIX -- Deandre Ayton couldn't stop smiling after the Phoenix Suns' 104-103 win on Tuesday gave them a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals over the LA Clippers. The big man wore a permagrin as he basked in the joy that came from dunking home the go-ahead bucket in the game's final second, finishing one of the most dramatic alley-oops in NBA playoff history, but he didn't want any of the credit.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns have sportsbooks trembling in fear after Deandre Ayton’s alley-oop vs. Clippers

Of the four teams that made it to the conference finals stage of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks were two teams thought to be unlikeliest to get this far prior to the season. And after the Suns burned the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night on the strength of Deandre Ayton’s “Valley Oop,” Phoenix has at least one sportsbook probably wishing against Chris Paul returning at any point going forward in this playoffs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s heartbroken reaction to Paul George free throw miss

The Los Angeles Clippers fell short in Game 4, and nobody’s more disappointed than their team owner Steve Ballmer. With the Clippers down three points with just a shade over six seconds remaining, Paul George had two free throws to potentially inch LA closer to overtime. Unfortunately, PG was a little short on the attempt, as it clanked on the front rim before trickling out. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who was watching from directly under the basket, was caught grimacing after the miss.