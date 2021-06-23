WATCH: Suns win on miraculous alley-oop after Paul George misses 2 free throws

My goodness. The win probability chart toward the end of Game 2 of the Clippers-Suns Western Conference Finals series must have looked like the most insane up-and-down roller coaster in the world, like if Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure repeated over and over and over again. Because there aren't many teams who can win a game when they're trailing by one and they commit a turnover with 8.2 seconds left. There are even fewer teams who can win when down one point and the opponent, an 86.8 percent free throw shooter, at the foul line. There are fewer teams still who can come back from down one point with 0.9 seconds left.