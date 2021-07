The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers kick off the Western Conference Finals with Game One today in Phoenix. Chris Paul has been ruled out of the game due to health and safety protocols, while Kawhi Leonard did not travel with the Clippers due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks take on the Philadelphia 76ers after losing to them in a sometimes-chippy Game Six, which featured an oncourt altercation between Joel Embiid and John Collins. On Sunday morning, the league suspended Bruno Fernando of the Hawks one game for leaving the bench during the incident.