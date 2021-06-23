Sheryl Crow on the Defining Songs and Favorite Mistakes of Her Career

Sheryl Crow’s tweenage sons like to joke that their mom’s fame dates back to the Jurassic period. “It does feel like I’ve been doing this forever,” she says over the phone from her Nashville compound in early June. “But I’m like, ‘Wow, you don’t have to be so truthful.’” Well, more factually, she’s been around as long as the movie Jurassic Park. Her solo debut, Tuesday Night Music Club — technically, her second first album, since she scrapped her original debut — came out in 1993, the same year Dr. Hammond’s T. rex unexpectedly played hero. Also unexpected? Nearly 30 years later, both this former backup singer from Missouri and dinos born from amber are still very much rare gems.