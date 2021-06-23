Cancel
Economy

Tosha Perkins

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTosha Perkins has recently joined Archer Aviation as the Chief People Officer. Archer is building the first electrical vertical take off and landing aircraft focused on improving mobility in cities. She was previously the Chief Human Resource officer at McDermott International. She has over 15 years of consulting and corporate experience leading large scale Human Capital initiatives. In addition, she holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology and a B.S. in Psychology.

Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Economybizjournals

Christopher J. Watkins

Watkins has extensive experience as a litigator for construction, insurance coverage, transportation and general liability matters. He represents contractors, subcontractors and insurers in a wide range of disputes including construction defect, architectural and engineering errors and omissions, and insurance coverage claims. He has also handled many liability evaluations, damage estimates, and coverage assessments for claims. He is peer-review rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale Hubbell.
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Economybizjournals

Steve Brezovec

Steve Brezovec, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Steve leads teams to create enriching spaces and flourishing community. He's passionate about his home state of California and brings its landscape and spirit of discovery into every aspect of the firm's practice, including housing crisis solutions, connections to nature, and building efficiency and performance.
Economybizjournals

People on the Move

Goodwill Houston is excited to welcome Gil A. Beer to its Board of Directors. Gil is an Executive Director with U.S. Capital Advisors and assists the Institutional Equities Group in relationship management. Prior to joining U. S. Capital Advisors, Gil advised executives in UBS’s Corporate Stock Benefits and Wealth Management Groups. Gil is a proud alumnus of Texas A&M University, an avid outdoorsman, and enthusiastic tennis player.
Businessbizjournals

Marina Dikos

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer ‌ at Morgan Properties. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Morgan Properties, Marina is responsible for all accounting and reporting functions for the company, and leads the accounting teams in King of Prussia, Rochester, and Boca Raton. She also oversees and addresses changes in the internal control environment that are required to effectively manage the growth of Morgan Properties.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Acquires Alion Science and Technology for $1.65B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alion Science and Technology for $1.65 billion in cash from Veritas Capital, subject to customary adjustments. Alion is a high value-added, technology-driven solutions provider for the global defense marketplace. The transaction represents an enterprise value-to-expected 2022 adjusted EBITDA1 multiple of approximately 12.2x. Alion will become part of Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions division. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Appoints Kevin Kane as CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (Nasdaq: CODA) today announced the appointment of Kevin Kane as Chief Executive Officer of its US subsidiary, Coda Octopus Colmek, Inc. based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Best

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Jonathan focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, he strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to assist in student participation for workforce development.
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Patterson-UTI Energy to acquire Pioneer Energy Services in $295MM deal

HOUSTON – Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Pioneer Energy Services Corp. for approximately $295 million, which includes the retirement of all Pioneer Energy Services’ debt. Consideration for this acquisition consists of the issuance of up to 26,275,000 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock plus payment of $30 million of cash. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and the approval of Pioneer Energy Services’ stockholders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) vs. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Financial Contrast

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Equipment Rental Market May Set Epic Growth Story | United Rentals, Caterpillar, Sunbelt Rentals, Atlas Copco

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Equipment Rental Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the COVID-19 Outbreak- Equipment Rental market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Acquires Pioneer Energy Services for $295M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pioneer Energy Services Corp. for approximately $295 million, which includes the retirement of all Pioneer Energy Services' debt. Consideration for this acquisition consists of the issuance of up to 26,275,000 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock plus payment of $30 million of cash. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and the approval of Pioneer Energy Services' stockholders. Transaction highlights and strategic rationale include:
Businessaithority.com

Hexagon To Acquire Infor’s EAM Business And Form A Broader Strategic Relationship With Infor And Koch

Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, announced an agreement to acquire Infor’s global EAM business, for approximately 2,750 MUSD. The terms of the agreement include establishing a deeper commercial relationship between Hexagon and Infor as well as Hexagon and Koch Equity Development, both subsidiaries of Koch Industries, Inc. Hexagon gains a best-in-class, SaaS-based asset management solution – Infor EAM – which is used to track assets, digitalise maintenance operations and enable customers in nearly any industry to reach optimum operational efficiency.
Raleigh, NCbizjournals

Shaw University extends president's contract as turnaround continues

Paulette Dillard is set to continue her presidency at Shaw University in Raleigh for at least the next half decade. The Shaw University Board of Trustees on Friday announced it extended Dillard's contract for an additional five years. She was initially appointed as the interim president of the university in July 2017 and dropped the interim status in September 2018.
Decatur, ALbizjournals

National Packaging in Decatur to lay off over 60 employees

Layoffs are on the way for an Alabama manufacturer that produces sachets, blister packs, canisters and other packaging materials. Decatur's National Packaging Co. Inc. invoked the WARN Act on June 8, notifying the Alabama Department of Commerce of its intent to lay off 62 employees. According to the company, the...

