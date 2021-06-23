Tosha Perkins
Tosha Perkins has recently joined Archer Aviation as the Chief People Officer. Archer is building the first electrical vertical take off and landing aircraft focused on improving mobility in cities. She was previously the Chief Human Resource officer at McDermott International. She has over 15 years of consulting and corporate experience leading large scale Human Capital initiatives. In addition, she holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology and a B.S. in Psychology.www.bizjournals.com