A Pro Climber’s Coming-Out Story

Posted by 
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In May, professional climber Jordan Cannon celebrated his birthday by publicly announcing that he was gay. Getting to this point wasn’t easy for Jordan—he’d had a hard time coming out even to close friends. But something inside him began to change after he met legendary Yosemite climber Mark Hudon, who became his mentor as well as a father figure. The two men, who are separated by 38 years, soon agreed to work together on an ambitious climb of Yosemite’s El Capitan. But what began as an unlikely athletic partnership turned into a life-changing friendship for both of them, that rare kind that allows you to fulfill your dreams in ways you never thought possible.

www.outsideonline.com
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/
