A Pro Climber’s Coming-Out Story

For many people in the LGBTQ community, the experience of coming out is a transformative one that shapes not only how others see them, but how they see themselves. And yet, for others, there is no definitive moment, no before and after. After all, LGBTQ people must choose whether they want to come out to every new person that they meet for the rest of their lives. And it is not a decision to take lightly: Safety and support must be taken into consideration.