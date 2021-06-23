A Pro Climber’s Coming-Out Story
In May, professional climber Jordan Cannon celebrated his birthday by publicly announcing that he was gay. Getting to this point wasn’t easy for Jordan—he’d had a hard time coming out even to close friends. But something inside him began to change after he met legendary Yosemite climber Mark Hudon, who became his mentor as well as a father figure. The two men, who are separated by 38 years, soon agreed to work together on an ambitious climb of Yosemite’s El Capitan. But what began as an unlikely athletic partnership turned into a life-changing friendship for both of them, that rare kind that allows you to fulfill your dreams in ways you never thought possible.www.outsideonline.com