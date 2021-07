Managing depression and anxiety in Parkinson's disease should start with a review of medications and involve multidisciplinary care, according to a recent summary of evidence. "Depression and anxiety have a complex relationship with the disease and while the exact mechanism for this association is unknown, both disturbances occur with increased prevalence across the disease course and when present earlier in life, increase the risk of PD by about twofold," wrote Gregory M. Pontone, MD, of Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, and colleagues in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.