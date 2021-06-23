Better sleep: Less fast food and screen time, more physical activity

Getting a good night's rest is essential to our physical and mental health. But what behaviors lead to healthy sleep? And do those lifestyle factors change as we get older?. A new study by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University has investigated the sleep, lifestyle and health of 3,284 adults. It found that behaviors directly under our control—such as diet, how physically active or sedentary we are, and how much time we spend watching TV, reading, on the internet, and on social media—are associated with sleep health across the lifespan.