Rotary Into City Series, Americana v. IGA Wednesday For Other Birth

Houser (5-5) earned the win Friday against Pittsburgh after tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning five. Houser delivered his first quality start since May 8 in what was one of his strongest performances of the entire campaign, as he pitched more than six complete innings for the first time in 2021. He has been pitching at a high level of late, though, with two or fewer runs allowed in five of his last seven appearances. Even though there's been a few bumps on the road at times, Houser is undefeated in that seven-game stretch -- a span in which he's gone 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. He's slated to pitch again next week at home against the Reds.