Rotary Into City Series, Americana v. IGA Wednesday For Other Birth

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn boys majors at the Little League Complex last night, IGA shutout Lions 9-0. Landon Tennyson had a great outing going 5.1 innings only allowing 5 hits and 0 runs. Drake Rector closed down the game. At the plate, Rector was 4-4, Brant Thompson and Zane Dodson added hits. For Lions, Evan Barnes pitched 2 solid frames allowing just 1 run and had 2 hits offensively. IGA defense committed no errors and made 2 double plays. Jackson Hodge has been a really good surprise for IGA playing the most improved defense of the team at 2nd base.

southernillinoisnow.com
#Iga#Americana#Little League#Iga#The Little League Complex#Lions#The Rotary Reds#Wabash Communication#United Medical
