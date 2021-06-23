Rotary Into City Series, Americana v. IGA Wednesday For Other Birth
In boys majors at the Little League Complex last night, IGA shutout Lions 9-0. Landon Tennyson had a great outing going 5.1 innings only allowing 5 hits and 0 runs. Drake Rector closed down the game. At the plate, Rector was 4-4, Brant Thompson and Zane Dodson added hits. For Lions, Evan Barnes pitched 2 solid frames allowing just 1 run and had 2 hits offensively. IGA defense committed no errors and made 2 double plays. Jackson Hodge has been a really good surprise for IGA playing the most improved defense of the team at 2nd base.southernillinoisnow.com