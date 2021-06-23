Building a Healthier Blackford County

Wish you could do more to prevent chronic disease? Connections IN Health, a team through the Indiana CTSI, is getting to know the Blackford County community to find out interests and goals of community members related to chronic disease. Focus areas include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, nutrition, food security, physical activity, asthma, cancer and health equity. If you know someone suffering from any of these chronic diseases, you are aware of the devastation these illnesses can have on individuals and their loved ones. If someone were willing to give your community the boost it needed to address these issues by providing resources, support, and notable funding ($10,000 available to specifically address cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes), would you do your part to ensure this happened? Well, here is your chance by taking action now!