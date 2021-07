In a new study, researchers have suggested there’s substantial evidence to point towards a coronavirus epidemic that hit East Asia around 20,000 years ago. The research shows that the epidemic, which was present in the region for multiple years, left traces of itself in the genetic make-up of people from the region. “It should make us worry,” evolutionary biologist David Enard of the University of Arizona said, per the New York Times. “What is going on right now might be going on for generations and generations.” The study does not have good implications regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic, at least if it refuses to go anywhere.