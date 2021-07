There is nothing more disappointing than going to a fast food restaurant and ordering a meal, only to receive soggy fries or a less-than-fresh burger. This is more likely to happen towards the end of the day, when workers are winding down, they are still working through their last batch of fries, and menu items have been sitting under heat lamps for a while. By this logic, however, food items ordered earlier in the day should be much fresher and more appetizing than their late afternoon counterparts.