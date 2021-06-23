Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

A rollover accident involving two vehicles led to injuries on 4th Avenue and Edison Street (Kennewick, WA)

By Alex Arman
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImPvG_0acuLEsi00

On Monday morning, a rollover crash involving two vehicles resulted in injuries on 4th Avenue and Edison Street.

As per the Kennewick Police Department, a driver of an eastbound vehicle did not yield to a red light as the driver was blinded by the sun and ended up colliding with another vehicle. One of the involved vehicles hit and caused damage to a traffic light control box. Traffic lights at 4th Avenue and Edison Street were not working following the accident. It is unknown how many people received injuries as a result of the crash. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under active review.

June 23, 2021

Daily Accident Reporting and Assistance

Washington Accident News or search your local city on our site.

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Request a Free Legal Consultation

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

FREE Police Accident Report

Did you know Washington is an ‘At-Fault’ State? Learn more about Washington Car Insurance Limits, The State of Washington Statute of Limitations and more by visiting our Data Report below.

Community Policy
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Traffic
Kennewick, WA
Accidents
State
Washington State
Kennewick, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#4th Avenue#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Wa#Washington Accident News#Valiant Advocates#Police Report#Police Accident Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Spokane Valley, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

Two cars struck and killed a pedestrian on Sullivan (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Wednesday night, a man in his 50s died after being hit by two cars while crossing Sullivan. Reports revealed that the victim was attempting to cross the 900 block of N. Sullivan at about 10 p.m. The man was struck by an SUV before being hit again by another car. Officers said that the man did not use a crosswalk and was crossing in the middle of the roadway at the time of the crash.
Bellingham, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash hospitalized 2 people on Guide Meridian (Bellingham, WA)

On Thursday, two people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Guide Meridian. Emergency crews responded to the crash scene moments before 9 a.m. to the intersection of Guide Meridian and Axton Road. As per reports, a northbound Ford F450 flatbed truck was stopped in the left-turn lane while waiting to make a left turn onto W Axton Road. A northbound Chevrolet Trailblazer entered the left-turn lane and hit the Ford from behind.
Washington StatePosted by
Nationwide Report

A crash killed one person and injured 30-year-old Reynel Enriquez Ortega; DUI suspected (Yakima County, WA)

On late Wednesday night, a man lost his life and 30-year-old Reynel Enriquez Ortega was hospitalized following a crash on SR 97 two miles north of Toppenish, WSP said. According to the Washington State Patrol, the fatal incident took place at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday. The driver, Reynel Enriquez Ortega, 30, went off the roadway and collided with the Jersey barrier, according to the report. On arrival, first responders rushed 30-year-old Enriquez Ortega to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Washington StatePosted by
Nationwide Report

A crash involving a trailer injured a 72-year-old man on I-82 in Yakima (Yakima, WA)

On Thursday afternoon, a 72-year-old man from Everett suffered injuries after his 30-foot trailer rolled into the median of I-82 in Yakima County. According to Washington State Patrol, the man was driving his 2012 Dodge RAM 1500 on the eastbound lane of I-82 in Yakima County at about 1:49 pm. The vehicle was hauling a 30-foot Lance trailer. The man was approximately four miles northeast of Selah at the time of the crash.
Washington StatePosted by
Nationwide Report

A rollover crash hospitalized 1 person on I-5 near Old Fairhaven Parkway (Bellingham, WA)

On Wednesday, one person suffered injuries in a rollover accident on I-5 north of the Old Fairhaven Parkway. According to Washington State Patrol, a northbound vehicle ended up in the median after rolling. Reports showed that the crash did not involve any other vehicles. On arrival, medics took the driver to PeaceHealth St Joseph’s Medical Center as a precaution. Impairment by drugs or alcohol does not seem to have played a factor in the accident.
Sparks, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car hit and injured a bicyclist on Oddie Boulevard (Sparks, NV)

On Wednesday, a bicyclist was hurt after being struck by a car on Oddie Boulevard. The incident took place at about 8:45 a.m. in which a car and bicycle were involved. Police stated that an elderly man was riding his bicycle traveling west on Oddie when he was struck by a vehicle making a turn. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the authorities.
Lynnwood, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A 21-year old motorcyclist injured in a DUI crash in Lynnwood, 51-year-old driver arrested (Lynnwood, WA)

On Tuesday night, a DUI accident injured a 21-year old motorcyclist from Edmonds in Lynnwood and authorities arrested 51-year-old man on suspicion of DUI. According to reports, a Shoreline man was driving a Dodge Caravan traveling southbound on Highway 99 at about 10 p.m. The man tried to make a left-hand turn onto 52nd Avenue and hit the motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on Highway 99.
Vancouver, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash seriously injured 1 person in Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, one person suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Vancouver. Officials quickly responded to the crash scene at about 6:23 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 132nd Avenue and Northeast 31st Street. Reports revealed that one person was pinned inside a vehicle and need extraction. On arrival, responders freed the person from the wreck using large cutting and spreading tools.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car vs. semi-truck crash killed one person on SB I-11 at Horizon Drive (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Thursday morning, a man lost his life and a female passenger was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 11 southbound at Horizon Drive. At around 2:48 a.m. on July 1, an adult male semi-truck driver had pulled off to the shoulder of I-11 southbound after the vehicle reportedly had mechanical issues. The driver was standing outside of the truck making a call to a mechanic when the incident happened, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.