A rollover accident involving two vehicles led to injuries on 4th Avenue and Edison Street (Kennewick, WA)

On Monday morning, a rollover crash involving two vehicles resulted in injuries on 4th Avenue and Edison Street.

As per the Kennewick Police Department, a driver of an eastbound vehicle did not yield to a red light as the driver was blinded by the sun and ended up colliding with another vehicle. One of the involved vehicles hit and caused damage to a traffic light control box. Traffic lights at 4th Avenue and Edison Street were not working following the accident. It is unknown how many people received injuries as a result of the crash. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under active review.

June 23, 2021

