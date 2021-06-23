A two-car crash injured 34-year-old woman on US Route 97 and 2nd Avenue; 31-year-old man arrested (Yakima, WA)

On Monday afternoon, a 34-year-old woman received injuries after a two-car crash on US Route 97 and 2nd Avenue.

As per the Washington State Patrol, the incident took place at about 3:53 p.m. on US Route 97 at 2nd Avenue. Reports showed that an eastbound 1998 Toyota Camry tried to take a northbound turn after which it failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a southbound 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier on US 97 at 2nd Avenue.

On arrival, first responders took the 34-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that the 31-year-old man driving the Toyota will be facing charges for failure to yield right of way. Officials clarified that drugs or alcohol did not contribute to the crash. Towing crews also responded to the scene to remove the vehicles from the area.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

June 23, 2021

