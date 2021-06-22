Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Did Something That Says He’ll Be Back

By Chris Allen
Posted by 
B105
B105
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The story of reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFL headlines for weeks now, but he might have just tipped his hat to his decision. What is he going to do? I'm not even sure what he wants. He hasn't really said in public, but then again, Aaron Rodgers is one of the best at working the media to say something or get what he wants. Does he want money? I don't think so. Does he want some support? If what form? Maybe on the field, maybe to have his back.

b105country.com
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Score Wisconsin#Green Bay Country Club#The Packer Management#Wr#Best Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Davante Adams says Packers teammates support Aaron Rodgers but are 'praying' he returns for 2021 season

Training camp is on the horizon, but no one's quite sure whether Aaron Rodgers will show up for the Packers. The reigning MVP skipped all of Green Bay's mandatory minicamp and, at least as of now, has no intention of playing for the green and gold again. Rodgers' No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams, has spoken several times about his quarterback's apparent feud with team brass, once suggesting his own Packers future would be affected by Rodgers' status. Now, in an interview with Fox News, Adams insists Rodgers' absence isn't hurting Green Bay's locker room, even though "everybody is praying that he does come back."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Cowher Thinks Packers Made 1 Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers‘ selection of Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft isn’t the only reason why Aaron Rodgers is upset with the team, but it’s definitely a major one. Now, more than one year later, and Rodgers and the Packers are involved in a...
NFLchatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers 'still wants out,' NFL insider says

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has not been amended, and it appears the reigning 2020 NFL MVP is still seeking to wriggle his way out of the organization. NFL insider Jay Glazer told Pat McAfee on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday that Rodgers "still...
NFLYardbarker

Narrowing down top trade destinations for Aaron Rodgers

NFL insider Jay Glazer of Fox Sports noted recently that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers still wants to be traded after his request to be dealt became public record in late April. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Glazer did not mince words when it comes to Rodgers’ status...
NFLchatsports.com

EDITORIAL: Aaron Rodgers' summer of discontent

We’ve seen this movie before. Published reports of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being disgruntled, and possibly wanting out of Green Bay, remind us all too well of August 2008. That’s when Brett Favre unretired, five months after retiring, and expected his job back; the Packers’ management told Favre they had committed to Rodgers upon Favre’s retirement. The legendary No. 4 was then traded to the New York Jets. It was an ugly divorce, and it only got uglier when Favre returned to Lambeau Field in 2009, wearing the purple and gold of the archrival Minnesota Vikings.
NFLchatsports.com

Could Aaron Rodgers grace the cover of Madden 22?

While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just unlocked a major achievement by winning a third league MVP award, one major hurdle still eludes Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers has never graced the cover of EA Sports’ series. EA Sports announced the cover to Madden NFL 22 will be revealed on June...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers 'have 1 plan' with or without Aaron Rodgers, coach says

It’s business as usual for the Green Bay Packers, even in the absence of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Head coach Matt LaFleur concluded this week’s mandatory minicamp on Thursday with a press conference call where he told reporters that Rodgers’ holdout has not changed the "plan." "We’ll have one plan,"...
NFLKING-5

Top 10 NFL quarterbacks for 2021: Who makes the list?

NEW YORK — We're in that slight summer lull in the NFL between mini camps and the start of training camp, so it's a perfect time for some position rankings. Typically, there's a lot of agreement at least who the top few quarterbacks in the NFL are at this time and that includes Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLLa Crosse Tribune

Patrick Spencer: Not a fan of Aaron Rodgers

As I read Greg Ford's piece in the Tribune Sunday; my first thought was what a waste of paper and ink. My mother taught me that respect was a two-way street, both earned and given. Aaron Rodgers, like many of the great athletes, is a Prima Donna (P.D.), with little respect for anything or anyone else.
NFLBuffalo News

Bills Mailbag: Josh Allen for Aaron Rodgers – who says no?

Welcome to the quiet time on the NFL calendar. With mandatory minicamps around the league wrapping up, the Buffalo Bills and 31 other teams will enjoy a summer vacation of about six weeks before reporting for training camp the last week of July. Let’s get right to this week’s Bills Mailbag …
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Continues To Be 1 Favorite Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will get his wish and be traded out of Green Bay. However, if the Packers do pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade, there appears to be one clear favorite destination. According to a report from NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Denver...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Aaron Rodgers golf membership hints at future with Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ desire to leave the Packers has been clear for months. Now, his golf membership may be a sign that he’ll be staying in Green Bay in 2021. According to The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers renewed his membership at the Green Bay Country Club through 2021. While it may mean...