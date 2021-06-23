Gin Blossoms troll back after Nuggets fan hated on the Suns for booking them for halftime show
Yesterday, the Phoenix Suns played the LA Clippers in game 2 of the Western Conference finals, winning with a score of 104-103. Booked to perform at halftime (and also perform the National Anthem) was the Suns' fellow Arizonians Gin Blossoms, who seem like a band with enough timeless, easily enjoyable hits to perform at an NBA playoff game's halftime show without pushback. Not according to one Denver Nuggets fan (and Suns hater) though, who tweeted, "Leave it to the Suns to book the third shittiest band ever."www.brooklynvegan.com