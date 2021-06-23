Gin Blossoms troll back after Nuggets fan hated on the Suns for booking them for halftime show

The Phoenix Suns are urging fans to “keep their cool off the court” after a chaotic brawl involving Suns and Los Angeles Clippers supporters after the first game of their playoff series. “We will not tolerate the violence that erupted following Sunday’s game at Phoenix Suns Arena,” the statement read. The fighting allegedly started with a screaming match between fans of both teams before one Clippers supporter reportedly threw a punch and was pushed to the ground. Half a dozen people were involved in the rumble, throwing haymakers every which way. TMZ reached out to police for word on any injuries or arrests. The team ended its statement by saying that fans should work together to “provide a model fan experience that is fun, enthusiastic and respectful.”