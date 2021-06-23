Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Gin Blossoms troll back after Nuggets fan hated on the Suns for booking them for halftime show

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, the Phoenix Suns played the LA Clippers in game 2 of the Western Conference finals, winning with a score of 104-103. Booked to perform at halftime (and also perform the National Anthem) was the Suns' fellow Arizonians Gin Blossoms, who seem like a band with enough timeless, easily enjoyable hits to perform at an NBA playoff game's halftime show without pushback. Not according to one Denver Nuggets fan (and Suns hater) though, who tweeted, "Leave it to the Suns to book the third shittiest band ever."

www.brooklynvegan.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The La Clippers#The National Anthem#The Gin Blossoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Phoenix Suns Tell Fans to Cool It After Violent Post-Game Brawl

The Phoenix Suns are urging fans to “keep their cool off the court” after a chaotic brawl involving Suns and Los Angeles Clippers supporters after the first game of their playoff series. “We will not tolerate the violence that erupted following Sunday’s game at Phoenix Suns Arena,” the statement read. The fighting allegedly started with a screaming match between fans of both teams before one Clippers supporter reportedly threw a punch and was pushed to the ground. Half a dozen people were involved in the rumble, throwing haymakers every which way. TMZ reached out to police for word on any injuries or arrests. The team ended its statement by saying that fans should work together to “provide a model fan experience that is fun, enthusiastic and respectful.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Suns’ Fans Go Viral Again After Another Fight During Game 1 Of The Western Conference Finals

Phoenix Suns fans are feeling themselves these days. A video went viral on Sunday that shows a pair of Los Angeles Clippers fans getting into it with some Suns fans at Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. A fan in a Kawhi Leonard jersey was talking trash with a Suns fan wearing an orange jersey. The Clippers fan took a shot at the Suns fan, and then other people just got involved.
NBAYardbarker

Dario Saric, Several Former Sixers Reach NBA Finals With Phoenix Suns

The Western Conference officially found out its representative in the 2021 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. As the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers met for Game 6 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Phoenix needed just one more win to punch its ticket to the NBA Finals this season.
NBAsports360az.com

Book It: Suns Game One Notebook

There were plenty of storylines in game one of Sunday’s Western Conference Finals. Both teams exchanged punches and plenty of players continued to step up as shots continued to rain in. In the end though, Devin Booker was simply too much to handle and the Suns claimed the opening game...
NBAFox News

Suns finally tell fans to 'keep their cool' after latest arena fight

The Phoenix Suns clamped down on fan behavior days after Devin Booker rewarded another fan whose viral moment rallied those following the team’s pursuit of a conference finals appearance. On Sunday, Suns and Los Angeles Clippers fans were seen brawling on the concourse of the Suns' home arena. The trash-talking...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Suns Issue A Statement After Violent Altercations Involving Fans

This season has been a Cinderella story for the Phoenix Suns who broke the curse of the last decade and finished second in the Western Conference standings. Throughout the playoffs, the Suns have been dominant and are now in the Western Conference Finals where they are up 1-0 on the Los Angeles Clippers. While the team has been phenomenal, many have noticed that Suns fans always seem to find themselves in physical altercations.
NBAfoxwilmington.com

Gin Blossoms dunk on Nuggets, swat away trolls as they perform at Suns game

Denver Nuggets fans learned Tuesday night not to mess with the Gin Blossoms. The Arizona-based rock band clapped back at Nuggets fans who were chiding the Phoenix Suns for booking the group for the national anthem and halftime of Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Nuggets Fans Reveals His Story About The Fight Against The 'Suns In 4' Fan

One of the most iconic moments of this playoffs came during Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals series between Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. A Suns fan beat a couple of Nuggets fans who poured bear on him and tried to sucker-punch him, capping it off by yelling 'Suns in 4'.
NBALarry Brown Sports

Nuggets fan who was pummeled by ‘Suns in 4’ guy shares his side

The Phoenix Suns fan who pummeled two Denver Nuggets fans during the Western Conference semifinal series between the two teams has basically become a celebrity. The guys on the losing end of the scrum? Not so much. One of the Nuggets fans who felt the wrath of “Suns in 4”...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Suns fans erupt after Deandre Ayton’s game-winning alley-oop in Game 2

Deandre Ayton has the Phoenix Suns two wins away from a trip to the NBA Finals after slamming down a last-second alley-oop in Game 2 on Tuesday night. With 0.9 seconds left and Phoenix trailing by one, Suns forward Jae Crowder threw an alley-oop pass from the corner that was slammed home by Ayton for the 104-103 win at Phoenix Suns Arena.
NBAPerry County News

Book it: Sun’s out, Suns up

Suiting up for the franchise’s first Western Conference Finals game in more than a decade the Phoenix Suns made a statement. The Suns 120-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers signals the emergence of a budding star. It was a de facto Devin Booker #ComingoutParty. The 24-year-old was an all-star,...
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: Michael Malone wants Will Barton back

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets, speaks with Will Barton during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Pepsi Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images) With Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone saying he wants Will Barton back this offseason, a contract extension...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Suns And Clippers Fans Get Into Massive Brawl After Game 1

Yesterday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers played Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. In the end, Devin Booker had one of the best games of his career, and it helped the Suns get the first win of the series. Without Chris Paul in the lineup, Booker had to have an all-time great game and that is exactly what he was able to pull off, much to the chagrin of the Clippers.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Delusional Suns Fan

After the unprecedented turn around that this team has made in the past year, I find myself looking back on the Suns recent history. After the end of the Steve Nash, Amare Stoudemire and the 7 seconds or less era, the team continuously got worse until they hit rock bottom… and stayed there.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Who’s Better? The 2021 Phoenix Suns or Charles Barkley’s 1993 Team?

The last time the Phoenix Suns made their way to an NBA Finals, Jurassic Park just hit theaters, Whoomp! (There It Is) by Tag Team was popular for its initial release—not a remixed GEICO commercial, beanie babies were popular toys, and our own Devin Booker was still three years away from being born. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then.