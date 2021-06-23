Is Your Child A Genius?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My wonderful son will be entering high school next year, and this has sparked something of a debate between my husband and me as to whether this means he needs to start looking for an after-school job. I strongly value building work experience and instilling children with a strong work ethic, but I’m concerned about the impact a job might have on my son right now. After watching him struggle in a school that was rife with gang violence, drugs, and abysmal academics, he applied and earned a scholarship to a prestigious private school. In order to maintain his scholarship, he must keep an excellent GPA. He also swims and plays soccer for the school teams, and each student at the school is required to do community service hours, so while he’s thriving at his new school and enjoying it, he has little downtime to relax between his studies, service hours, and sports.