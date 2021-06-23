Cancel
WWE

MSK, Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher set to go face to face before title clash

By Jordan Garretson
WWE
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSK are set to clash with Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT's Great American Bash. First, the two teams will come face to face before they battle for the titles. The duos have largely shown each other respect thus far. But with the...

www.wwe.com
Tommaso Ciampa
Timothy Thatcher
#Face To Face#Usa Network#Combat#Msk#Tommaso Ciampa Timothy#Nxt#Great American Bash#Usa Network
WWEPWMania

Tommaso Ciampa Comments On Possibly Going To RAW or SmackDown

In an interview with PWInsider.com, WWE NXT star Tommaso Ciampa was asked about possibly joining the RAW or Smackdown brands:. “It’s a tough one for me to answer, because I don’t know that… That’s not how I work, as far as goals go. When I was a kid, it was different. When I was a kid, I wanted like, ‘Oh, I want to be on WrestleMania and stuff.’ For sure, those were the goals. Because I was signed at 20, 21, and released, and then did a bunch of independents, and toured around the world, and just found myself and grew as a performer. It’s just all these different experiences I had, and it just became more about the journey than anything, and it became more about just becoming better, a better performer. So when Johnny and I came to NXT and our first thing was doing the Dusty Classic in 2016 or something, even then, I mean, it was just, for me, it was like, ‘Oh, cool, here’s an opportunity to get in the ring with new different people, fresh people, get in front of different audiences and grow as a performer.’”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Believes He’s The Best Wrestler In The World Right Now, More

During a recent interview with Sportster’s Denise Salcedo, WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa commented on his match with WALTER, thinking he’s the best wrestler in the world right now, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his match with WALTER: “I think it was...
NFLf4wonline.com

Daily Update: Samoa Joe, Tommaso Ciampa, Eddie Kingston

WOL: WWE RAW report, excellent main event, tons of news and more!. WOR: RAW report, Triple Crown, WWE departures, ratings, AEW and NXT, more!. F4D: Tom Lawlor on Smackdown, New Japan Strong, more!. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line...
WWEComicBook

NXT's MSK Retain at Great American Bash

The first match of the night was the battle for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Tag Team Champions MSK came out ready to roll and ready to continue their Championship reign. They would need to take down the formidable team of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, who are easily one of the most physical tag teams on the roster, and they would certainly put MSK to the test. Thatcher and Ciampa looked intense, staring a hole through the Champions, and after the introductions, it was Ciampa in the ring with Carter. Ciampa went right for him, but Carter got the best of the opening exchange, causing Thatcher to tag in.
Bleacher Report

The Real Winners and Losers from WWE NXT Great American Bash

Tuesday's episode of NXT saw the return of The Great American Bash title to WWE television. This is something WWE would usually save for a TakeOver special but themed episodes of the weekly shows have become more commonplace in recent years. The night was almost built like a TakeOver with...
WWEringsidenews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Interested In Feud with Edge or Roman Reigns

Tommaso Ciampa is undoubtedly one of the most popular Superstars in all of NXT. He has been involved in many memorable matches and feuds with the likes of Johnny Gargano and others in the brand. The former NXT Champion has accomplished everything there is to accomplish on the black and...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Talks Wanting To Be Given The Ball By WWE Management

Denise Salcedo recently interviewed NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa. During it, he spoke about his creative spot in NXT and how he sees his future in the next five years. “All I want is the opportunity to continue to do that, especially right now I am 36, I am in the best shape of my life, I feel like I am entering my prime,” shared Ciampa. “So, I look at these next five years as like, ‘Ah damn, these are the five years where the legacy gets created.’ Everything else has been ground work but these next five years like, just give me the damn ball, that’s all I want, just give me the ball.”
stillrealtous.com

Aleister Black Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a numbers of talents over the last few months, and fans were surprised when Aleister Black was released shortly after making his return to TV. Now the wrestling world is waiting to see what Aleister Black will do next, and he recently released a new video which seemingly teases his new name. In the video Black plays a mental patient who refers to himself as “Malakai” and the credits for the video refer to his character as Tommy End/Malakai Blacks.
WWE411mania.com

Mondo Releasing Limited Edition Art Portraits of Tommaso Ciampa & Aleister Black

– Mondo Shop is releasing two new WWE posters this week by Randy Ortiz. They are portraits of NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa and former WWE Superstar Aleister Black. The 12″ x 16″ posters will be made in runs of 125 pints. They are expected to ship in July. Preorders start on Thursday, June 24 at 11:00 am CT on The Drop. This will likely be the last piece of new WWE merchandise made for Aleister Black after he was released earlier this month by WWE.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Rey Mysterio On If He’s Going To Face His Son Dominik In WWE

Over the last few years fans have been seeing a lot more of Dominik Mysterio on WWE programming, and he’s become a regular on Friday Night SmackDown. Rey and Dominik made history weeks ago when they became the first father-son team to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and it seems that they have momentum on their side.
WWE411mania.com

Konnan & Tully Blanchard Going Face-to-Face On AEW Dynamite, New Match Announced

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match and segment for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with Konnan making another appearance for the company. Konnan, the mentor of Santana and Ortiz, will go face-to-face with FTR’s manager Tully Blanchard. Meanwhile, a match between Ethan Page and Bear Bronson was also added to the show. Here’s the updated lineup.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

6/29 NXT ON USA REPORT: Lindberg’s Report on Womens Tag Triple Threat, MSK vs. Thatcher & Ciampa, Atlas & Martinez vs. Li & Boa, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with myself & Tom Stoup to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING 30 MINUTES AFTER NXT. •CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue) •E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS:...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Bring Back’ Fired Star As General Manager

Samoa Joe was among the several WWE Superstars who were recently let go by the company. Among the Superstars released included Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mojo Rawley and others. Many fans were simply shocked at WWE releasing Samoa Joe, who had become a staple as part of the WWE commentary team for over a year now.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

NXT Championship Bout Made Official For 7/13 NXT

The NXT Championship will be on the line next Tuesday. NXT General Manager William Regal announced Karrion Kross will defend the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano on the July 13 episode of NXT. Samoa Joe will be the special guest referee for the match. The rivalry between Gargano and Kross...

