The Boston Red Sox are in first place of the AL East and veteran hurler Chris Sale‘s quote on the club is pure magic. Thus far, the 2021 season really could not be going much better for the Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora. The club is in first place of the AL East with their 50-31 record. Oh, and to make things even better, there’s a dumpster fire going on in the Bronx, with the Yankees sitting in fourth place.