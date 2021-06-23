A two-vehicle crash injured one person on Mount Baker Highway (Bellingham, WA)

On Monday night, a person received injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway.

As per the Bellingham Police, the incident took place on Mount Baker Highway at about 5:25 p.m. in which a passenger vehicle and a tanker truck were involved. On arrival, emergency crews took one person to PeaceHealth St Joseph’s Medical Center, but the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The Bellingham Police stated that the tanker was stuck in a ditch following the crash. According to the authorities, it would take some time for the crews to clear the scene. The incident led to the closure of Mount Baker Highway between McLeod Road and Dewey Road. Officials have not provided any additional details regarding the accident.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

June 23, 2021

