A two-vehicle collision injured a 17-year-old girl on US Route 97 and Branch Road (Yakima County, WA)

On Monday morning, a 17-year-old girl suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on US Route 97 and Branch Road.

As per the Washington State Patrol, the incident took place at the intersection of US Route 97 and Branch Road at about 8:25 a.m. Reports showed that an eastbound 2007 Ford Explorer tried to take a left turn towards the northbound lanes of U.S. 97 from Branch Road after which the Ford driver, a 17-year-old girl from Wapato did not to yield the right of way.

At that point, a northbound 2002 Volvo S80 going on State Route 97 collided with the Ford at the intersection. On arrival, first responders took the 17-year-old to Astria Toppenish Hospital for treatment. The authorities confirmed that the teen will be facing charges for driving without a valid operator license and/or insurance and for failure to yield the right of way.

The 21-year-old driver of the Volvo will also be facing charges for not having a valid operator license and/or insurance. Towing crews removed both vehicles involved in the crash from the area.

An investigation is continuing.

June 23, 2021

