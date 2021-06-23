3 tips so you don’t fall victim to fraud

Money-transfer apps like Cash App have grown in popularity as people ditch cash post-coronavirus—but scams on these apps are rising, too. While fraudsters are sneaky and often convincing, their scams also tend to share common traits that make them easier to spot. Here are the risks of using Cash App and how to avoid the common Cash App scams that could leave you, your information, and your money vulnerable to criminals. To protect your financial and personal information from scammers, learn how to spot phishing emails, eBay scams, area code phone scams, phone call scams, and online shopping scams, too.