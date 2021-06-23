Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Some Republicans continue to spread lies about elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year a record number of Pennsylvanians either went to the polls or put their ballot in the mail, taking part in our democracy during an unprecedented pandemic. Election officials and workers moved heaven and earth to ensure every ballot was counted, that every voter had their say. And despite challenges that two years ago none of us could fathom, Pennsylvania successfully and securely held an election.

www.pennlive.com
Community Policy
View All 93 Commentsarrow_down
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
83K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Elections In Pennsylvania#Pennsylvanians#The Republican Party#House#H B 1300#Supreme Court#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
PoliticsPosted by
PennLive.com

This Fourth of July, there is concern for the republic | Opinion

This year, we celebrate the Fourth of July with some trepidation. The Congress continues to grapple with the causes and the lingering effects of an insurrection that occurred in our own Capitol. The once proud Republican Party is content to sweep the entire matter under the rug. In fact, with only a tiny handful of its members objecting, the GOP has signed on to the “big lie” that the 2020 election was tainted and that the former guy remains their leader.
PoliticsPosted by
PennLive.com

The hypocrisy of House Bill 1532 | PennLive letters

When a means to an end can not be secured through rational argument, the fascist response is to dictate rather than convince. The attack on the concept of Critical Race Theory through House Bill 1532 is such an attempt by those who would deny select parts of the reality they live in and the wealth of empirical data that is embarrassing with its tendency to confirm unflattering things they don’t want to be true.
Maryland StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Maryland must continue jobless benefits for now, judge says

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland must at least temporarily keep paying pandemic unemployment benefits to jobless residents, a judge ruled Saturday. Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill issued a temporary restraining order requiring the state to continue administering the benefits, The Baltimore Sun reported. The programs, including supplemental $300 weekly payments, had been set to end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.