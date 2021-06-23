Some Republicans continue to spread lies about elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Last year a record number of Pennsylvanians either went to the polls or put their ballot in the mail, taking part in our democracy during an unprecedented pandemic. Election officials and workers moved heaven and earth to ensure every ballot was counted, that every voter had their say. And despite challenges that two years ago none of us could fathom, Pennsylvania successfully and securely held an election.www.pennlive.com