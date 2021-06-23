Some Republicans continue to spread lies about elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion

This year, we celebrate the Fourth of July with some trepidation. The Congress continues to grapple with the causes and the lingering effects of an insurrection that occurred in our own Capitol. The once proud Republican Party is content to sweep the entire matter under the rug. In fact, with only a tiny handful of its members objecting, the GOP has signed on to the “big lie” that the 2020 election was tainted and that the former guy remains their leader.