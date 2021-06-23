Cancel
RiverCenter, dark for a year, raises the curtain on its new season of shows this fall

By Brittany McGee
The State
 12 days ago

The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts announced its 2021-22 season on Monday, more than a year after things came to a standstill last March. The season will begin Oct. 13 and 14 with the Broadway musical “Waitress,” which had been canceled last year. Other events featured include Hairspray, An Officer and a Gentleman and a free concert by “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band. Carrie Corbett, the director of marketing at RiverCenter, said there will be additional shows announced in the future.

#Restaurants#Downtown Columbus#Rivercenter#The Performing Arts#Hairspray#Covid
