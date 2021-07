Dirty air can create more lightning; that's the finding of a recent study looking at the connection between the number of lightning strokes near heavy smoke concentrations. This study published in Geophysical Research Letters specifically focused on the Australian wildfires during the record-setting 2019-2020 season, but the applications can stretch even farther. Think about ash around volcanoes or areas with really high air pollution. The study also found that thunderstorms influenced by particles from wildfires or really bad air pollution will have heavier rain. According to the study summary, "Rainfall events accompanied by lightning activity increase by 240% with added aerosol."