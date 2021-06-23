Paul Rudd Won't Let Conan O'Brien Depart Without A Late-Night Gift

Conan O'Brien has been celebrating his last shows on late-night television with some big-name guests joining him on Conan, including a recent interview with Bill Hader. The show has been going for eleven seasons on TBS, which began the mark of Conan's return to late-night after the heated departure from NBC. A continued and favorite guest of O'Brien's who appeared on NBC and then TBS is Paul Rudd. A man that seems to not age, Rudd is not known for what he brings to an interview as much as for what he doesn't- and how it somehow surprises Conan every time.