Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paul Rudd Won't Let Conan O'Brien Depart Without A Late-Night Gift

By Brittney Bender
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan O'Brien has been celebrating his last shows on late-night television with some big-name guests joining him on Conan, including a recent interview with Bill Hader. The show has been going for eleven seasons on TBS, which began the mark of Conan's return to late-night after the heated departure from NBC. A continued and favorite guest of O'Brien's who appeared on NBC and then TBS is Paul Rudd. A man that seems to not age, Rudd is not known for what he brings to an interview as much as for what he doesn't- and how it somehow surprises Conan every time.

bleedingcool.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Bill Hader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night Television#Cool Tv#Tbs#Nbc#Anchorman#Javascript#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Conan O'Brien smokes pot on-air with Seth Rogen as late-night show comes to an end

On Tuesday’s episode of "Conan," Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. "You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are," the late-night host observed. "I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime."
TV & VideosRepublic

Conan O’Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude

LOS ANGELES — Conan O’Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment. “Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it’s...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Jack Black Got Hurt for Real While Pretending to Be Hurt in ‘Conan’ Final Episode Gag (Video)

The always endearing Jack Black was main guest on the final episode ever of Conan O’Brien’s TBS talk show. and from the sound of things, he had something amazing planned to send “Conan” off with a bang. Unfortunately, he took a planned gag where he was supposed to pretend to be injured a bit too far and ended up actually getting injured for real. Ouch (literally).
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Conan O’Brien Smokes Up With Seth Rogen & Andy Richter – Watch – Talesbuzz

On Tuesday’s episode of Conan, Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. “You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” the late-night host observed. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”
Celebritieswmleader.com

Seth Rogen got Conan O’Brien to smoke a joint on TV during his last week on TBS

With just a few shows left for on TBS, one of the final interviews was with actor Seth Rogen on Tuesday. And since host Conan O’Brien has some upcoming free time on his hands with the show ending, he asked Rogen for some ideas on ways to pass the time. And Rogen, who , was quick to suggest that O’Brien “try smoking a lot of weed for a long time.”
Celebrities/Film

Now that ‘Conan’ is Over, What is Conan O’Brien Doing Next?

Last night brought the final episode of Conan to TBS. The conclusion of the series also marks the end of comedian Conan O’Brien‘s tenure as a late night television host. After taking over Late Night on NBC in 1993, having an all-too-short stint hosting The Tonight Show, and taking his comedy over to TBS in 2010, the comedian will no longer be a staple of the late night circuit. But he will still be kicking around elsewhere with a variety of projects.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Conan O’Brien Was a Late-Night Survivor Who Helped Quirkiness Go Mainstream

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Conan O’Brien used to joke that if he were driving by a house that had caught fire, stopped his car, rushed in and rescued the people inside, the story in the next day’s newspaper would begin, “Conan O’Brien, whose talk show was once nearly cancelled by NBC…”
TV & VideosTMZ.com

Conan O'Brien Greets Fans, Jokes About Final TBS Show and HBO Max Project

Conan O'Brien's going out on a high note ... at least with us, because he took time to drop some hilarious material about his final show on TBS and his future endeavors. The late-night talk show host was leaving Largo late Tuesday night -- he's been recording the final week of "Conan" episodes live at the popular club -- and as he was signing autographs and taking selfies with fans ... he joked about the pressure to live up to the hype ... finally, after 28 years.
CelebritiesEsquire

The Best Social Media Tributes to Conan O'Brien's Farewell to Late Night

With one characteristically brilliant, silly, and moving episode on TBS, comedy legend Conan O'Brien finally called it quits on his nearly 30-year career behind the mic. "I've devoted all of my adult life to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid," O'Brien said at the end of the show. "There's a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god I will tell you, it is something I believe religiously, I think when smart and stupid come together... I think it's the most beautiful thing in the world."