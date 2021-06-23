EARLY WARNING: The Brattle’s (Some of) The Best of 2020

Elections are won and lost for a multitude of reasons, many of which are of public knowledge… Even so, the tactics of certain politically oriented maneuvers in campaigns are just as frequently a secret to the public eye, inviting constant speculation as to what is transpiring behind the well-guarded curtain. In a reasonably fair and free democracy, public pressure will encourage politicians and their staff to venture down whatever avenue necessary to secure a term in office in the event of an election. Said avenues may not necessarily be kosher nor morally justified, but then again, all seems fair in politics when the prize is power. Boomerang, directed by the much-celebrated Elia Kazan, is another of the auteur’s many projects that took an unflinching look at the various errors of human ways, in this case, the political ramifications of public outrage in the leadup to a mayoral election and following the apparent ineptitude of local police work.