EARLY WARNING: The Brattle’s (Some of) The Best of 2020
On Friday, July 2, nearly a year and a half after they last closed their doors, the Brattle Theatre will reopen to the public, and I think I speak for both the staff and the readership of the Hassle when I say: thank god. The Brattle is, of course, one of the city’s preeminent temples of cinephilia, which can be counted on for a dazzling array of priceless repertory screenings, exciting new releases, and flat-out brilliant programming. I know I’m not alone in this, but in its absence I feel like I’ve been locked out of a second home.bostonhassle.com