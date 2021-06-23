Cancel
Explosion Outside Islamist Militant Group Leader's Home Kills 3

Birmingham Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLAMABAD - At least three people have been killed and more than ten others injured in an explosion in Lahore, Pakistan, outside the house of Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, a man linked to the 2008 attacks in the Indian city Mumbai that killed more than 170 people. Saeed is the leader...

www.birminghamstar.com
Public SafetyWRAL

Police: Suspected militants kill Kashmir officer, family

SRINAGAR, India — Suspected militants fatally shot a police officer, his wife and their daughter in Indian-controlled Kashmir, authorities said Monday. Police said anti-India militants entered officer Fayaz Ahmad's home in the southern Tral area late Sunday and fired indiscriminately at those inside. Ahmad was killed immediately, while his wife...
Militarywcn247.com

Military: 2 militants, soldier killed in Pakistan shootout

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani military says a shootout between government forces and Pakistani Taliban fighters overnight in a northwestern territory left two militants and a soldier dead. A military statement early Sunday said security forces conducted an operation in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, a tribal region that has served as a sanctuary for local and foreign militants. North Waziristan and six other tribal regions were merged into northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent years following military offensives against militants in the area. The military, which acted on intelligence to identify the militants’ location, said the fighters were involved in activities against security forces and belonged to the banned Pakistani Taliban group.
Worldmidfloridanewspapers.com

Bombing near residence of militant leader kills 3 in Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful car bomb went off near the residence of a jailed anti-India militant leader in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others, police and rescue officials said. The blast happened in the Johar Town neighborhood, provincial...
Worlddallassun.com

Pakistani cop held for murdering man

Lahore [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): A Punjab police constable was arrested on Saturday for murdering a man who was acquitted of blasphemy charges last year. Muhammad Waqas was hacked to death on Friday in district Sadiqabad of Punjab. He was charged in a blasphemy case in 2016, reported The Express Tribune.
Worldbigrapidsnews.com

Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month's deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying Sunday that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. In a news conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the probe...
Advocacydallassun.com

Bonded labour traps thousands in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): Thousands of peasants in Pakistan remain entrenched in servitude under bonded labour as even after five years after the Sindh Assembly passed the Bonded labour abolition Act, the law is yet to be implemented. After the Sindh Assembly in 2016 passed the Sindh Bonded Labour...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pak support to terror groups has left it in perilous state

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating security situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan is more "susceptible to a coup or revolution" due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's lack of control of his country's own military and security apparatus, says political consultant Kelly Alkhouli. In an opinion piece, Alkhouli, director...
WorldBirmingham Star

Experts believe Pakistan's nuclear stockpile growing steadi

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): Pakistan is developing a robust nuclear capability that can not only deter but fight a nuclear war but the problem is that it is also dealing with internal security issues that could threaten the integrity of its nuclear arsenal. Moreover, it can lead to absurdly...
WorldBirmingham Star

Jammu drone attack shows real face of Pakistan

Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 3 (ANI): Pakistan at various world platforms has claimed with great verbosity that it wants the welfare and the well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), but the recent drone attack on a defence installation in Jammu, whose roots are traced to Pakistan and its terrorist proxies, proves just the opposite of its claims.
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Seven Pakistanis killed in fire incident in Canada

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Seven Pakistanis including four children were killed in Canada's Ottawa city after their house caught fire following Canada Day celebrations. The News International reported quoting police that the blaze tore through the home in Chestermere, just east of Calgary, at about 2.30 am following Canada...
ChinaBirmingham Star

China accuses EU of imposing 'unacceptable' preconditions

Brussels [Belgium], July 3 (ANI): China has accused the European Union (EU) of imposing "unacceptable" preconditions on a visit to Xinjiang province. In a statement, the Chinese mission to the EU said Beijing has also invited diplomats from the EU and its member states posted in China to visit Xinjiang many times.
WorldBirmingham Star

How the Bolsheviks tried to Sovietize Iran

While the Civil War was still raging in Russia, the Soviet leadership was already thinking about how to ignite the flame of socialist revolution in Asia. On May 18, 1920, Soviet sailors unexpectedly disembarked in the Iranian port of Enzeli [today Anzali]. Their goal was to seize the fleet of their main adversaries in the Civil War - the Whites - which was stationed there. As it turned out, it was just the first phase of a campaign to establish a Communist regime in Iran.
WorldBirmingham Star

US, Britain Warn of Russian Brute Force Cyber Campaign

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain are sounding another alarm about Russian activity in cyberspace, accusing the Kremlin of repeatedly trying to smash its way into the critical systems of government agencies, defense contractors, universities, and even political parties. A joint advisory Thursday from the U.S. National Security Agency...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Blinken discusses Afghan peace with Uzbek, Tajik leaders

Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday discussed peace and cooperation in Afghanistan with his Uzbek and Tajik counterparts during separate bilateral meetings in Washington. "The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister (Abdulaziz Kamilov) for Uzbekistan's continued support for a just and durable peace...
WorldBirmingham Star

BLA says it set on fire Chinese telecommunication companies

Quetta [Balochistan], July 3 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has said that its fighters set on fire the installations of telecommunication companies at Margat's Chokhobi Wadh area of Quetta Balochistan on June 26 and have captured six of its staff members. In an official statement, the spokesperson of the...