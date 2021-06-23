Explosion Outside Islamist Militant Group Leader's Home Kills 3

While the Civil War was still raging in Russia, the Soviet leadership was already thinking about how to ignite the flame of socialist revolution in Asia. On May 18, 1920, Soviet sailors unexpectedly disembarked in the Iranian port of Enzeli [today Anzali]. Their goal was to seize the fleet of their main adversaries in the Civil War - the Whites - which was stationed there. As it turned out, it was just the first phase of a campaign to establish a Communist regime in Iran.