Kennewick, WA

Beloved Kennewick Minit-Mart Closes Its Doors Forever

By Rik Mikals
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 12 days ago
A beloved mini-mart in Kennewick is closed. The Minit-Mart at the corner of 27th and Olympia is a bit quieter this morning as the lights are off and the sign of closure is up. I first moved to Kennewick about four years ago and I live near the Minit Mart so I frequented the store often. I was blown away by the customer service from the staff. I'd never gone into a business where everyone knew your name and was overly friendly.

Kennewick, WA
