Exoskeletal microstructure of extremely hard coconut crab claws
The NIMS Research Center for Structural Materials and the Okinawa Churashima Foundation Research Center jointly ascertained the microstructure and chemical composition of the extremely tough exoskeletons of coconut crab claws, which are capable of generating a stronger pinching force than those of any other crustacean. They also succeeded in creating three-dimensional images of the claws' complex exoskeletal tissue structures.phys.org