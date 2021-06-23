Cancel
Wildlife

Assessment tool shows 33 aquatic species worldwide pose 'very high risk' of invasion

By University of Florida
Phys.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA global risk-assessment tool shows 33 nonnative aquatic species worldwide pose a "very high risk" of becoming invasive in current and future climate conditions. "These species readily establish, spread and have severe impacts across several regions of the world," said Jeff Hill, a UF/IFAS professor of fisheries and aquatics and a lead author on a new study that used the risk-assessment tool. "The threat posed by invasive species worldwide requires a global approach to identify which introduced species are likely to pose an elevated risk of impact to native species and ecosystems."

phys.org
Florida State
Jeff Hill
#Invasive Species#Climate Change#Freshwater Fish#The Yellowbelly Slider
