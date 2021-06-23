Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens Might Need At Least 11 Wins to Make Playoffs

By Todd Karpovich
Posted by 
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 11 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The NFL's decision to add an extra game to the regular season changes the dynamic for all 32 teams.

The 17-game schedule means more pressure on the players' bodies and will change the outlook for the playoffs.

"I’m sure it’s going to have a lot of unintended consequences ... usually, you say to yourself you have to win 10 games," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "Ten games is kind of the floor to get into a position to get to the playoffs. I guess this year, you have to say at least – minimum – 11 [games]. And even then, there are years when [teams] won 10 games and didn’t get in, but that was kind of like the number you wanted to get to.

"So, the pace you go at during the season and just how every game matters, I feel like there are going to be a lot of changes when it comes to having that extra game there. Every game is important, always, but hopefully, it gives us the opportunity – if we needed – to be able to win that extra ballgame to get in, if we need to, if it’s a deciding factor."

The Ravens are home for nearly a month and hit the road for five of seven games late in the season with an unbalanced schedule.

Baltimore plays five AFC North games, including two matchups with the Steelers, over the final seven weeks of the season, which will likely decide the division.

The Ravens have the league's second-toughest schedule behind Pittsburgh. Baltimore's opponents had a .563 winning percentage last season, compared to .574 for the Steelers.

Baltimore plays on the road three times in the opening four weeks. The last time the Ravens faced such a tough stretch was a 5-11 season in 2015 — coach John Harbaugh’s only losing season.

The Ravens' 17th game is against the Los Angeles Rams.

"At the end of the day, the biggest thing is just getting to the ‘dance.’ Obviously, we would love to win the division and guarantee our spot there," Campbell said. "But just having 17 games, with the physicality of the way we play, it’s going to be a grind, and we’re going to have to have a lot of mental toughness. But I’m very confident in the guys we’ve got in this building. We’re very deep in a lot of places. I think we’ll be fine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvl9X_0acuJUgg00
Community Policy
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
70
Followers
278
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Calais Campbell#Afc North#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: 4 players who could make their first Pro Bowl in 2021

The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to sending players to the Pro Bowl. They’ve managed to lead the NFL in Pro Bowlers in each of the last two seasons, and they’ll look to continue that trend this year. Back in 2019, the Ravens tied an NFL record when they sent...
NFLYardbarker

Six Ravens Make SI's Top 200 Players for Fantasy Football

The Ravens are expected to have a more balanced offense this year. That means the beleaguered passing game will be a bigger part of the attack and compliment the record-setting rushing offense. As a result, six Ravens made Michael Fabiano's list for the "2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR."
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Lamar Jackson's Top Five Career Wins With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has gone 30-7 in the regular season as a starter, compiling some dominant victories over that stretch. In 2020, became the fastest quarterback to produce 30 regular-season wins in NFL history, doing so in just his 37th start. Here are Jackson's "Top...
NFLYardbarker

Safety Malik Hooker Make Sense for Ravens

The Ravens could use depth at safety behind DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark. Baltimore has several rookies and second-year players competing for roster spots, including Geno Stone, Jordan Richards, Nigel Warrior and Ar'Darius Washington. Brandon Stephens, a rookie third-round pick from SMU, can also make the transition to cornerback to safety.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

No Ravens As Cowboys Get Nod for HBO's Hard Knocks

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with "America's Team", the Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League in Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys. This season's five-episode series chronicles training camp with the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC...
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen Named '2021 Breakout Star'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen had a solid rookie season. He led the team in tackles and finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year honors behind Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young and Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. Entering his second year with a full...
NFLYardbarker

Justin Houston Is Last Piece of the Puzzle for Ravens

OWING.MILLS, Md. — The one glaring weakness on the Ravens roster is a veteran pass rusher and the team can solve that challenge by signing defensive end Justin Houston. The team has talent at every other position and has Super Bowl aspirations this season. Houston visited Baltimore in April, but...
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Let’s make a deal: 4 trades that could make sense for the Ravens, including a proven pass rusher

Whether it’s a long-term deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, extra NFL draft picks or a stop at Dunkin’ Donuts, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta isn’t afraid to announce what he wants out of life. Over his two-plus years in charge of the franchise’s personnel decisions, DeCosta has shown a certain fondness for trades, too. Since he succeeded Ozzie Newsome in January 2019, the Ravens have ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: 3 sleeper players who could make noise at training camp

The Baltimore Ravens are just a few weeks away from the start of training camp. And as with every year, there will be plenty of players and storylines to keep an eye on. This is especially true given that the Ravens are set for what should be a crucial 2021 season as the team looks to finally get over the proverbial hump.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran CB Makes Honest Admission About Signing with Ravens

Cornerback Jimmy Smith has been with the Baltimore Ravens since 2011, when the team made him a late first round pick out of Colorado. He re-upped with the team on a one-year deal, and has made it very clear: he will retire as a Raven. Very few players in any...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens’ offensive snaps which need replaced in 2021

Quite a lot of talent from the Ravens’ offense departed at the conclusion of the 2020 season, leaving behind 3,237 offensive snaps. These snaps will need replaced and it was part of Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta’s job to find those to do the replacing. Let’s break down each position to see what’s changed for the Ravens.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

M&T Bank Stadium Ranked 25th Among NFL Venues

M&T Bank Stadium is ranked 25th among all 30 NFL arenas, according to a poll by Touchdownwire. The rankings are based on such factors as fan participation as well as architectural design and climate. Here is the breakdown of M&T Bank Stadium:. The stadium is your generic outdoor venue, but...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN says Ravens have depth issues behind Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best quarterbacks in the league with Lamar Jackson, so they know that each and every week they have a chance to do something special on the football field. However, some believe that the depth behind Jackson might hurt the team in the event that the fourth-year quarterback were to miss time.