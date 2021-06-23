Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Daily Delivery - Happy birthday to Darren Sproles, a deserving Kansas State Ring of Honor member

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat's Tim Fitzgerald talks about how Darren Sproles should be in K-State's Ring of Honor on today's Daily Delivery.

247sports.com
Community Policy
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
217K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#American Football#Daily Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Daily Delivery: CBS Sports offers its thoughts to Kansas State’s win total for 2021 football season

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. CBS Sports recently examined the over/under win total according to a consensus of Las Vegas books for each Power 5 football program, and as Fitz explains, he thinks K-State's betting line of 5.5 victories for the 2021 football season seems low. As it turns out, so does CBS Sports, who advised gamblers to take the over on the Wildcats, forecasting seven victories for Coach Chris Klieman's Wildcats. With senior quarterback Skylar Thompson back following an injury last season, CBS sees the Wildcats winning five Big 12 games. That would be a solid season for the Cats, but while Fitz agrees K-State will win six or more games, it was one of the predicted losses that caught his attention.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Daily Delivery: First NFL player comes out following the path cut by Kansas State’s Scott Frantz

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Earlier this month, Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, publicly announced he was gay, becoming the first openly gay player in the league. As Fitz explains, there really wasn't much commotion over this announcement, and that's not surprising to Kansas State fans. In 2017, K-State offensive lineman Scott Frantz came out publicly, becoming the first openly gay player to compete in an FBS football game. However, he had previously told his teammates that he was gay and word stayed within the team. And after Frantz went public, it never seemed to matter to anyone associated with K-State football, and thus Frantz's bravery showed others that there would probably not be a piush back to their announcement, either.
Kansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Happy birthday to Darren Sproles, a deserving Kansas State Ring of Honor member

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz continues his look at the members of the Kansas State Ring of Honor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium by wishing Darren Sproles a happy birthday. As Fitz explains, there's no doubt in his mind that Sproles belongs in every Hall of Fame possible, but he's a little freaked out that Sproles just turned 38 years old because its seems like it wasn't that long ago he was playing for the Wildcats.
BasketballPosted by
247Sports

Daily Delivery: K-State’s Bruce Weber adds regional flair to the non-conference slate

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State has released the non-conference portion of its 2021-22 men's basketball schedule and as Fitz explains, while it includes the usual tuneup games, it also launches regional series with Wichita State and Nebraska, something he has long wanted. Well done, Bruce Weber. Well done.
Newton, KSPosted by
247Sports

Life of Fitz: Matt Hall in Newton, Kansas

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his former employee, Matt Hall, who became a competitor in recent years. Fitz and Matt had a public falling out when GoPowercat left the Rivals.com Network to join 247Sports and Matt became part of the new Rivals team that competed against GPC. Their relationship soured and their feud became public, but in the spring of 2020 everything changed. As Matt explains, he reacted poorly to some medication and it led to what his doctor now believes was a manic episode. He was either fired or quit his job at K-State Online, the Rivals site, and his divorce from his boss was also public. He moved to Las Vegas and when an expected job didn't work out, he came back to Kansas and now lives in Newton, Kansas, to gather his life together after a divorce, career change and personal financial ruin. However, when Matt began to struggle emotionally, Fitz and Matt reconnected as he tried to sort through what he was experiencing. Now, a year later, his one-year restriction on talking about K-State sports has expired and he's become a member of GoPowercat.com. It's been quite a journey.
Kansas Statechatsports.com

Oklahoma football: Three-star Texas athlete commits to OU for 2022

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 15: The Sooner Schooner takes the field after an Oklahoma Sooners touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats October 15, 2016 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Kansas State 38-17. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) *** local caption ***. Once headed to Kansas,...