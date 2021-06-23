Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

15 famous fictional bars from TV history

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the surest markers of success for a TV series is to offer an immersive, universally realistic experience for viewers. Delivering compelling characters and storylines are critical elements of this, but location ranks among the most essential means by which to build a centralized vibe or feel for a show. For generations, bars—whether considered penny universities, dives, upscale lounges, or clubs—have provided characters on television the space to laugh, cry, or simply get grounded.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

The Funniest TV star and Our Famous creator Phil Rosenthal’s Father Max Rosental was passed away at 95

Our lovable character Rosenthal performs the recurring role on ‘Raymond’ and it runs from 1996 to 2005. He is not only performing this character but also he is appearing in Phil’s unscripted PBS series, Netflix series, and more. So, he is not new to the series and he also had the experience of acting in the series. Everyone knows that Max Rosenthal is the father of Philip Rosenthal and his son is the creator of the ‘Everybody loves Raymond’ series. Unfortunately, his father died at the age of 95. Phil Rosenthal is a very active person on social media pages. Last Sunday, it was announced that his father Max Rosental passed away last night.
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

9 Famous Musicians & Artists from Katy

No other news gets you surprised and swelling with pride at the same time as much as hearing that someone from your city has made it big. A lot of people seem to think that celebrities or musicians like a famous female guitarist, only come from rich cities and neighborhoods, like 90210 and New York. What most people often forget is that talent also exists outside the big cities and new and even more wonderful […]
GamblingHollywood News

The Greatest Fictional Casinos From the World of Movies

Over the years, several real-life casinos have appeared in fictitious films, such as Caesar’s Palace in The Hangover. However, many well-known films are set in entirely fictional casinos. We discussed those with Exycasinos team and the guys shared their opinion what are the most noteworthy fictional casinos. The following are four of them.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

The best TV shows of 2021 (so far)

You might swear you spent the pandemic watching every worthwhile show. Maybe — but I doubt it. No matter how much you relied on television during the Great Isolation, it's likely you missed something special. But thanks to streaming services, it's not too late to catch up. Here are 10 shows, listed in alphabetical order, that stood out during the first half of 2021.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Actor Clarence Williams Dies at 81

Actor Clarence Williams III, who starred as Lincoln Hayes on the countercultural ABC drama, “The Mod Squad” and as superstar Prince’s father in “Purple Rain,” has died. He was 81. Williams’ management team said the celebrated actor died of colon cancer. Williams career started on the Broadway stage where he...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Prince Harry 'Flipped Out' Over Black Culture-Themed Gift for Archie

Unveiling her well-thought gift for the prince and his wife Meghan Markle's first son, 'The Me You Can't See' director Dawn Porter shares that the Duke of Sussex's reaction was better than expectation. AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be all over their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor...
MusicAOL Corp

Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Moviesdigitalspy.com

John Wick star Keanu Reeves joins Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero movie

John Wick and The Matrix icon Keanu Reeves has signed on to voice a character in the animated DC League of Super-Pets. The casting news and a new teaser (above) were shared by star Dwayne Johnson on social media, who also revealed that his good friend Kevin Hart will play the role of Ace the Bat-hound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy