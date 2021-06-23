Cancel
Examining Why Patients With Chronic Hepatitis C Drink Alcohol

physiciansweekly.com
 13 days ago

The burden of chronic liver disease in the United States is substantial, affecting about 4.5 million American adults, according to recent data. The end result of chronic liver disease is cirrhosis, which can lead to deaths from infections, hemorrhage, renal failure, and liver cancer. Chronic hepatitis C infection (HCV) and alcoholic liver disease have contributed significantly to doubling the burden of cirrhosis in the US during the past 10 years. Despite the emergence of direct-acting antiviral therapies to treat chronic HCV, the burden of alcoholic liver disease continues to increase.

www.physiciansweekly.com
