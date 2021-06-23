Identity and Memory in “All the Water I’ve Seen Is Running”

With time on my hands over the last 14 months, and with a growing sense that we need to nurture and support the environment, we set about creating a more productive garden for wildlife. We dug a large wildlife pond, planted it with native species, and edged it with rocks repurposed from an old rockery. The spoil heap has been shaped and sown with wildflower and grass seeds for wildlife to enjoy. The pond has become a haven for dragonflies and damselflies, diving beetles, frogs, toads, birds and other animals: so far we’ve spotted a hopeful heron, a duck, deer and a hare. It is a very tranquil place to sit and think. Catherine Woolfe, marketing director, Bedfordshire.