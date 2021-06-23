Cancel
Microsoft's Windows 11 launch event: What to expect and how to watch

By Mary Jo Foley
ZDNet
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, June 24, is the day that Microsoft will show off publicly the "new" version of Windows, almost certainly christened Windows 11. Officials are expected to talk about some of the new features, reveal rollout plans and (hopefully) communicate what IT pros can and should expect, in terms of Windows 10's future. Microsoft also is on tap to talk about what developers can and should expect from Windows 11 and -- according to rumors-- share more about the updated Microsoft app Store as part of the June 24 reveal.

