Saint Laurent gives the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge a marble makeover

Bringing two brands together in a thoughtful and creative way is the aim of any collaboration. When those brands are at the top of their respective fields, the end results had better be pretty special. In its new collaboration with Berluti, the esteemed French leathermaker, Bang & Olufsen has been able to push the boundaries of its already impressive materiality, while still preserving the tonal brilliance that has defined the brand since it was established by Svend Olufsen and Peter Bang in 1925. As the nascent B&O was rolling out its first wireless sets, Alessandro Berluti’s company had just entered its third decade. Now part of LVMH, Berluti is headquartered in Paris but still retains manufacturing in northern Italy, specialising in exquisitely hand-tooled leatherwork.