Amtrak recently releases plan to grow rail service
Amtrak recently released the AMTRACK CONNECTS US plan to grow rail service across America and add 160 additional communities nationwide to its rail network.. This 2035 Vision identifies expansion and enhancement of corridor routes. One route including a connection between Oklahoma City and Newton, KS. Oklahoma City already has an Amtrak route connecting towards Ft. Worth, Tx. The new route could help connection from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio to Wichita and Kansas City.www.poncapost.com